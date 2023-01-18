Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $16.14 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,120,924,000 after buying an additional 431,812 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $779,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after purchasing an additional 175,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,888,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $624,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.89. 98,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,132,454. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The stock has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.16.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

