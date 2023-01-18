Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.00. 1,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,058. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.99. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.91.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

