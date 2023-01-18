Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.11. 43,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,237. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.99.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

