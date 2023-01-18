Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,478 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,253,000 after acquiring an additional 68,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,626,000 after acquiring an additional 255,746 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $88.52. 101,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,784. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.99.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

