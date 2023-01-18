Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,376,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.17. The company has a market capitalization of $164.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.81.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

