Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 14,019 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,245,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 2.3% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $48,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.30. 188,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,589. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.41.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.