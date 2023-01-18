Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 11,325 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,321,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $51,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,084,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 678,909 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,102,000 after purchasing an additional 433,343 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,118,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,344,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,519,000 after purchasing an additional 318,176 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $47.20. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,148. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

