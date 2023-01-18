Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $283.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,589. The company has a market capitalization of $178.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $360.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.13 and a 200-day moving average of $282.17.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,341 shares of company stock worth $15,894,199. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.