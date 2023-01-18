Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,958 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,580. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.75.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.