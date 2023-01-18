DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Up to $1.65

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.73. DouYu International shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 8,102 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

DouYu International Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $498.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.87.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $252.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.20 million. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in DouYu International by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in DouYu International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,550,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 29,516 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in DouYu International by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

