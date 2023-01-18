Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Docebo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.23.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Price Performance

Docebo (TSE:DCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$48.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.80 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.