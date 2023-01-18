Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $12,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.51. 163,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,149. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43.

