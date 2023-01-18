Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Purchased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 508.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,844 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2,723.3% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,860,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688,354 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,410,000 after acquiring an additional 334,823 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $32,852,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 514,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 174,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 256.5% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 282,416 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS DIHP traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 259,398 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50.

