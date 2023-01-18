Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 508.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,844 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DIHP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 259,398 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50.

