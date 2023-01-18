Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Acquired by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Digital Turbine worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,017,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,717,000 after buying an additional 99,364 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,759,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,359,000 after purchasing an additional 154,028 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 41.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,970,000 after buying an additional 368,982 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,784,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on APPS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Digital Turbine Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.67 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.