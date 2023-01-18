Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the December 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Diageo Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of DGEAF traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548. Diageo has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $53.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.71.
About Diageo
