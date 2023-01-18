Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the December 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Diageo Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of DGEAF traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548. Diageo has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $53.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.71.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

