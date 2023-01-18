DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in DHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in DHT during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -443.28 and a beta of -0.09.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHT had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.89 million. Equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -799.60%.

DHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

