DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.42

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. It primarily operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

