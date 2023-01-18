Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the December 15th total of 235,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($29.35) to €26.40 ($28.70) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €23.50 ($25.54) to €25.00 ($27.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($29.89) to €29.00 ($31.52) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($28.26) to €28.00 ($30.43) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,883. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $105.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.21 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 6.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

