Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.99

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 100182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLAKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 1.81%. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

