Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €195.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) received a €195.00 ($211.96) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €202.00 ($219.57) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($179.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($228.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €186.00 ($202.17) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Trading Down 0.3 %

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €163.75 ($177.99) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €166.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €135.80 ($147.61) and a 52-week high of €180.00 ($195.65).

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.