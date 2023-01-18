DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Up 148.4% in December

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 148.4% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DNZOY stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.18. 32,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. DENSO has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). DENSO had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that DENSO will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

