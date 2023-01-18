Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0557 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DDF stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.