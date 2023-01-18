DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 52,779 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,779 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $46,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.62.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

