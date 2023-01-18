DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,608 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $40,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,255,000 after buying an additional 16,552,773 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.8% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,767,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,080,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,527,000 after acquiring an additional 107,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $168.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.55. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

