DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $53.62 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,586 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $53,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 34.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $5,820,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $6,674,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 570.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.95.

ULTA opened at $494.59 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $495.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $461.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

