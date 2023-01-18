DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $49.57 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $49,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 487.8% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.67.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $415.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $408.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.70. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,505 shares of company stock worth $8,156,036 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

