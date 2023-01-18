DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,815 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chubb were worth $37,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 76.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 36.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.91.

Chubb Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $224.63 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $230.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.