DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,054 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.15% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $35,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.7 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,531.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,455.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,309.78. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,571.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

