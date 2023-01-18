DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,122,523 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,385 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HP were worth $27,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in HP by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HP by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,208 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 20.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 5.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 689,380 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $17,179,000 after buying an additional 37,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Insider Activity at HP

HP Price Performance

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

