DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 57,586 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,586 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.37% of Bentley Systems worth $31,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,724,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,050,000 after purchasing an additional 176,311 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 21.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,707,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,341 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2,555.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,170,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,000,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $3,157,243.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,592,671 shares in the company, valued at $309,937,642.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $1,288,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 502,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,491,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $3,157,243.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,592,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,937,642.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,199 shares of company stock worth $4,505,991. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BSY opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $268.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.93 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 49.27%. Research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

