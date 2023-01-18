DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 112,430 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,303 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 112,430 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Microchip Technology worth $33,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.328 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

