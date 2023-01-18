Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 327,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,675 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 1.3% of Rathbones Group Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $109,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 39.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.
Insider Activity at Deere & Company
In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
