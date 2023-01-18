Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 327,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,675 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 1.3% of Rathbones Group Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $109,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 39.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded down $7.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $431.17. 30,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,281. The stock has a market cap of $128.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.