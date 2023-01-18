Decentralized Social (DESO) Trading Up 15.4% Over Last Week

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $94.21 million and $1.15 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for about $8.94 or 0.00042793 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

