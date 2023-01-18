Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $51.79 million and $5.82 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00003265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

