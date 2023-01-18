Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $154.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.04.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.5 %

DRI stock opened at $149.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.92 and its 200 day moving average is $133.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $152.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $311,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,284. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.