Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €50.00 ($54.35) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.00 ($55.43) target price on Danone in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on Danone in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at €50.08 ($54.43) on Wednesday. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($78.40). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €49.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.84.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.