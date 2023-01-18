Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 58,615 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $584,800,000 after buying an additional 7,820,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $171.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.