Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Fox Factory worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 138.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,815,000 after acquiring an additional 402,530 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 267,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,905,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,983,000 after buying an additional 136,085 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 197.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after buying an additional 99,779 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Fox Factory Price Performance

FOXF stock opened at $107.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.56. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $147.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $409.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.