Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,719 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.6% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.6% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.7% during the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the third quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PG opened at $150.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.08. The stock has a market cap of $358.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.