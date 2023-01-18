Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 478,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HERO opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $27.96.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend
