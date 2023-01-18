Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Accenture by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.7% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,341 shares of company stock worth $15,894,199 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $284.88 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $360.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

