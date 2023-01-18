Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $9.40 Million Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Bill.com worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Bill.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bill.com by 31.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $106.55 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $262.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,482. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

