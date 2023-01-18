Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.7% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,364,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,316,000 after purchasing an additional 320,550 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 576.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,604,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 208.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 286,841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 51.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Clean Harbors by 168.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 294,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,848,000 after acquiring an additional 185,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,083,179.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE:CLH opened at $122.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.48. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $125.41.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 7.55%. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CLH. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.78.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

