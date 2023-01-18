Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,731 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.91. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

