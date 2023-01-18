D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.54.

NYSE DHI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,672. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day moving average of $78.33. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $97.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,465,000 after buying an additional 1,618,629 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 421.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

