Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Cummins by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $249.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.47.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 5,291 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $1,322,908.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,338,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

