Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 87,267 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,267 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.27% of Wabash National worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,317,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,618,000 after purchasing an additional 76,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 9.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after buying an additional 170,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Wabash National by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after buying an additional 40,901 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Wabash National by 5.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,361,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 65,347 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 18.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,234,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 188,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $655.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $72,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $72,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $192,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,017 shares of company stock worth $1,889,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WNC shares. StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Vertical Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Wabash National from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Wabash National Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

