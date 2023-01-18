Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 153,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of Target Hospitality as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 17.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 45,452 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 652.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,586 shares in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target Hospitality

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,741,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,041,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk purchased 4,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $68,074.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,741,225 shares in the company, valued at $27,041,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,300 over the last three months. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.61. 5,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,270. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $159.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Hospitality Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.