Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,482 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.27% of PROG worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 68.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PROG by 83.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in PROG during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PROG by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.
PROG Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE:PRG traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 17,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,055. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PROG (PRG)
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.